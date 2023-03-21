Fire-related deaths in British Columbia are increasing at a shocking rate, officials say, as combustible carpets and flammable furnishings, lightweight construction materials and open floor plans in homes have led to fires burning faster, leaving occupants scrambling to escape.
The numbers speak for themselves. According to the B.C. fire commissioner, fire-related deaths in B.C. rose from 27 to 56 between 2019 and 2021, a 107 per cent increase.
Fourth quarter statistics for 2022 showed 76 fire-related deaths, with an additional seven pending investigation.
There have been no fire-related deaths in Kelowna or on the Westside recently, however there has been some close calls.
While the number of house fires in Kelowna has remained stable, Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna fire department, said the speed at which fires burn has increased as well as the dollar loss of the structure and contents.
“Years ago, if people had a fireplace and a log rolled out, you might burn some carpet and get a little bit of smoke damage, now it rolls onto your carpet and you lose the whole front end of your house,” said Johnson.
West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said his community has been fortunate, but the trend is frightening.
Since the data set in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation can be small, Brolund said they look at the provincial trends to see how they are doing in terms of number of fires and fire deaths.
“The truth of it is, we’re not doing very well,” he said.
According to UL, a safety science organization, 40 years ago people had an average of 17 minutes after the activation of a smoke alarm to escape a burning home. Today, that time has dropped to three minutes or less.
“Our homes are filled with plastic,” said Brolund. “Everything has plastic in it, which is like gasoline.”
The majority of fabrics are synthetic, from drapes to carpets. Couches that once were leather or cotton are now microfibre.
Home construction material has also changed from two-by-eight fir to lightweight particleboard held together with glue.
Another contributing factor is the open building plan, which allows fire to spread quicker.
Automatic sprinkler systems can slow down a fire, allowing time for occupants to get out and minimize damage until the fire department arrives.
While Johnson said it would be nice to have sprinkler systems in all Kelowna residences, the reality is the building code has set parameters as to when a sprinkler system is required.
“As a bylaw, we cannot go through and ask for more than what the building code requires,” he said.
Brolund said he would encourage people who are building or retrofitting new buildings to consider sprinklers, which are great for life safety and property protection.
Both Brolund and Johnson agreed that the best way people can protect themselves is by having a working smoke alarm, but that message doesn’t seem to be getting through.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue has an ongoing program in which they check Westside mobile home park residences for smoke alarms and replace missing or broken alarms for free.
Last October, the fire department visited 137 mobile homes, assessed 43 of them and replaced 25 smoke alarms.
Brolund called it shocking and scary that 57 per cent of the homes did not have a smoke alarm or a working smoke alarm installed properly.
The provincial statistics are worse. In the last quarter of 2022, smoke alarms activated and assisted occupants in evacuating in only 22 per cent of B.C. fires.
Another important way people can protect themselves is to sleep with their bedroom doors closed, which makes a difference in stopping smoke, fire and the products of combustion from making it into their sleeping area.
Households should practice fire drills, so that if the smoke alarm goes off, everybody knows how they are getting outside and their designated meeting place.
With three minutes or less to get out of a burning home, knowing how to escape quickly could save a life.