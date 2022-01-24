Forcing people with mental health problems or drug addictions into treatment programs can do more harm than good, Kelowna city councillors heard Monday.
Although involuntary admissions under the Mental Health Act have been on the rise at Kelowna General Hospital, it’s a less than ideal way of dealing with the significant challenges some people are facing, a psychiatrist said.
“Involuntary detention is psychologically very traumatic and a very complex interaction that can be very harmful if done in the wrong setting for the wrong duration,” Dr. Paul Carey said.
“I’m not aware of any broad-based initiative to expand the rights to detain people under the Mental Health Act from within the medical health community,” Carey said. “But that’s not to say that we don’t fully appreciate that there are times when we see people living at risk for a variety of reasons, and it’s very hard to witness that.”
For those with serious substance abuse problems, involuntary admission to hospital has not been shown to be a very effective treatment approach, Carey said. “It probably alienates people more from a system that is already challenging for them to access for complex reasons,” he said.
An ombudsman’s report in 2019 suggested the government was probably involuntarily admitting too many people to hospital and treatment programs under the Mental Health Act, Carey said.
Councillors, concerned about the apparent rise of social disorder on Kelowna streets, had asked Interior Health to send representatives to explain the working of the Act.
The Act states four conditions that must exist for a person to be involuntarily detained: the person has a mental disorder; treatment can only be provided in a hospital; there is a need to prevent substantial mental or physical deterioration/harm to the person or others; they are unsuitable as a voluntary patient.
Health authorities must be mindful of their responsibility that goes with their “profound” and “enormous” power of being able to force people into treatment against their will, Carey told council.
“We are the only area of care that can take people’s freedoms away,” agreed Debi Morris, another IH representative who addressed council.
They made their comments in response to a question from Coun. Luke Stack who wondered if it was really in the best interests of someone to be living on the streets while also dealing with significant mental health challenges or drug addictions.
“When I see someone sleeping outside or doing some very unusual things, I would think they would be better protected if they weren’t left to their own devices, to sleep on the streets, or be found in businesses’ alcoves in the morning, or having public defecation or urination, things of those natures which I think most of us find very disturbing,” Stack said.
“It leads me to wonder if their interests are being protected by allowing them to just continue on with their life that way,” Stack said.