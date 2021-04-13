Crews are finally taking a construction crane down from a building site that was destroyed by fire last week.
"The owner along with their contractors and engineers are working to get the crane down right now," Lance Kayfish, the city's risk manager, said late Tuesday morning.
"When they are successful, the evacuation orders will be lifted and traffic closures will be opened back up," Kayfish said.
It was expected residents of the 16 evacuated properties would be allowed to return home later today. The re-opening of a blocked-off stretch of Glenmore Road could happen later today or early tomorrow, Kayfish said.
A multi-family complex under construction at the corner of Glenmore Road and Union Road caught fire on the morning of April 6. No one was hurt but there was some damage to nearby properties.
The condition of the crane was not immediately known in the aftermath of the fire, prompting the evacuations of homes within 300 feet and closure of a part of Glenmore Road.
Engineers, crane experts, and representatives of WorkSafeBC have been on the scene since the fire, deciding the best way to take the crane down as quickly as possibly.
"There's been a full team on site, and the work has been well-planned to get that crane down," Kayfish said.
Two other cranes have been brought onto the site to assist with the removal of the fire-damaged crane.