Some of the people who contracted COVID-19 at a Kelowna care home had received two vaccination shots.
But the vaccine doses likely hadn't had time to take effect, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
And she categorized the COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods as "mild", further suggesting there could be similar episodes at other facilities despite the vaccination program.
"We had very mild illness and, thankfully, nobody has died in that outbreak," Henry said Thursday. "So this what we're likely to see."
The COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods on Ethel Street was declared on March 3 and is still ongoing. Twenty residents and three staff have been affected.
After the outbreak was declared, it was revealed that 35% of Cottonwoods staff had either refused to be vaccinated or did not attend one of the vaccination clinics held at the care home.
It is not mandatory for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
It had been earlier revealed by Interior Health that eight of the first 12 people connected to Cottonwoods who tested positive for COVID-19 had received vaccination shots.
No update on whether those who've tested positive for the disease since early April had been vaccinated has been provided by Interior Health.
On Thursday, however, Henry suggested the experience at Cottonwoods shows the effectiveness of the vaccine.
"I think I would look at the outbreaks we've seen, really one, since people have been immunized as an example of how we are seeing very good protection in long-term care," she said.
"At the Cottonwoods outbreak, there were a number of recently immunized people as well as people, a very small number, who had received two doses but within a short period of time," she said.
The experience at Cottonwoods, she said, will not change the government's decision to delay administration of the second vaccine dose to four months after the initial shot.