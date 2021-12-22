Police are looking for a Kelowna man after he failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.
Conor Grossmith, 33, walked away just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 while on an escorted day pass, said RCMP. He is now wanted on a warrant under the Mental Health Act.
He was last seen in the 1900 block of United Boulevard in Coquitlam.
Grossmith was found not guilty of murdering his mother in their family home in 2012 because he was in the throes of a psychotic episode that prevented him from understanding what he did was wrong. Even though Grossmith, in his 20s at the time, had been drinking heavily, a B.C. Supreme Court Justice ruled in 2014 that the symptoms of his bipolar disorder were the main contributing factor in the unprovoked attack.
The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital where Grossmith was transferred is a 190-bed secure facility that treats people who have been found not criminally responsible for a crime or unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder.
Grossmith is a Caucasian male with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot-3, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, grey pants, and black shoes.
“Grossmith may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public so if you see Grossmith, police ask that you not approach him and instead call 911 immediately,” said RCMP.
If you have info, call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file No. 2021-35093.