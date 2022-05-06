QG

A new extension of a multi-use pathway in West Kelowna will run through vineyards owned by Quail's Gate Winery, shown here, and the Hatch winery, city manager Paul Gipps says.

 Tourism Kelowna

It costs $17.49 to build every centimetre of new sidewalk in West Kelowna, according to a report going to council next Tuesday.

A total of 1,634 metres of sidewalk will be installed along Westlake Road and Old Okanagan Highway, city manager Paul Gipps writes in the report, at an estimated cost of $2,858,500.

The transportation and infrastructure report to council also indicates another section of a popular pedestrian and cycling corridor along Boucherie Road, also known as the Wine Route, will be built this year.

“Boucherie Road is a major arterial road serving our community. As a popular route for locals and visitors, it includes several wineries, breweries, and dining destinations,” Gipps says.

“The route is well used by commuting residents whether by car, bike, e-bike, walking, or other active transportation forms. It also has a significant amount of commercial vehicle traffic and as well is a busy transit route. With such varied uses, it is imperative that the safety of the public is prioritized,” he says.

The $1.3 million, three-kilometre-long multi-use path section to be built this year extends from Ogden Road to Green Bay Road.
 
Unlike other sections, it will not be adjacent to Boucherie Road but will instead go through vineyards owned by the Hatch winery and Quail’s Gate winery. Winery owners have agreed to the plan, Gipps says.

Another $2.5 million is planned to be spent on additional improvements, for such things as streetlights and new curbs and gutters, in this area next year.