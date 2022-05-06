It costs $17.49 to build every centimetre of new sidewalk in West Kelowna, according to a report going to council next Tuesday.
A total of 1,634 metres of sidewalk will be installed along Westlake Road and Old Okanagan Highway, city manager Paul Gipps writes in the report, at an estimated cost of $2,858,500.
The transportation and infrastructure report to council also indicates another section of a popular pedestrian and cycling corridor along Boucherie Road, also known as the Wine Route, will be built this year.
“Boucherie Road is a major arterial road serving our community. As a popular route for locals and visitors, it includes several wineries, breweries, and dining destinations,” Gipps says.
“The route is well used by commuting residents whether by car, bike, e-bike, walking, or other active transportation forms. It also has a significant amount of commercial vehicle traffic and as well is a busy transit route. With such varied uses, it is imperative that the safety of the public is prioritized,” he says.
Another $2.5 million is planned to be spent on additional improvements, for such things as streetlights and new curbs and gutters, in this area next year.