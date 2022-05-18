Current and prospective members of the Kiwanis Club were able Tuesday to hear - and taste - the results of the group’s generosity and community-mindedness.
Chefs who’ve benefited from training programs supported by Kiwanis prepared appetizers for those attending a gathering to mark Kiwanis’ 75 years of service to the community.
And the appies were served up by players with Kelowna Secondary School Owls football team, which has also benefited from a scholarship program that encourages athletes to demonstrate good citizenship.
Coach Chris Cartwiright was awarded the ‘Kiwanis Everyday Hero Award’, given to those who go above and beyond in their service to Kelowna’s youth.
Cartwiright said he was looking forward to the establishment this fall of a new Kiwanis-backed youth-oriented program that encourages civic-mindedness among teens at Kelowna schools.
“I’m excited about the prospect of introducing Kiwanis’ Key Club leadership programs to students in the coming school year,” Cartwright said.
At the Tuesday gathering, it was also announced the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan had contributed more than $500,000 from a legacy fund, created by the sale of a downtown seniors high-rise it used to own and manage - to a variety of youth-focused societies and organizations in the past three years.
“Kids need Kiwanis, and the very fact that these agencies exist underscores that. This is why our club is making changes to attract new members,” past Kiwanis president Wendy Falkowski said. “Kiwanis has served the Central Okanagan for 75 years. More members will help us to continue and build this legacy.”
Peak Kiwanis membership in Kelowna, spread through several clubs, was about 500. Now, however, the group is down to less than 20 active members, reflecting a decline afflicting many non-profit groups and service clubs.
