New cases of COVID-19 declined again last week in Kelowna but the drop was not as sharp as it has been recently.
An average of 24 people a day tested positive for the disease between Oct. 10 and 16, down from 26 between Oct. 3-9.
That means new cases have now been declining in Kelowna for eight of the past nine weeks. In mid-August, the peak week for infections, an average of 131 people a day in Kelowna were testing positive for COVID-19.
The total number of new cases last week in Penticton, at 28, was less than half the 63 new cases reported the week before. Week-over-week infection counts were also down in Vernon, to 46 from 64.
"Stability in provincial COVID-19 incidence, hospital and ICU admissions, and deaths," the B.C. Centre for Disease Control states in its most recent situation report, issued Wednesday.
But there was a more significant drop in COVID-19 transmission across the Interior Health region, with incidence of the disease falling from 124 cases per 100,000 of population two weeks ago to 74 cases per 100,000 of population last week.
Across B.C., the incidence of COVID-19 in children under 10 has also almost fallen by half in the past two weeks, from 187 cases per 100,000 to 100 cases per 100,000.
Of the 2,040 British Columbians who had died of COVID-19 by Oct. 9, two were children under 10 and none were between the ages of 10 and 19.
Eighty-one percent of all deaths were of people aged 70 or older; this age group accounts for 14% of the general population.