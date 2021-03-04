Did you hear the one about the drive-in comedy show?
No joke. It's planned for Lake Country on March 27.
Comedian Tim Nutt will perform two shows on a stage in Swalwell Park.
The audience will be in their cars, with a maximum of four people per vehicle. They'll listen to Nutt's show via their on-board sound system, using a short-range FM signal like those used at drive-in theatres.
"During this pandemic, we are aiming to ensure we continue to offer arts and cultural opportunities within the scope of the public health orders," town staffer Ryan Donn says in a release.
A maximum of 49 tickets, one for each vehicle, will be sold. Cost is $50 per ticket, plus GST.
There are two showtimes, 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Nutt's show is rated PG-13, Donn says.
There will be no concession at the park selling snacks or beverages, and people are not permitted to bring their own alcohol.
For tickets, see creeksidetheatre.com or call 250.766.5650.
Nutt, who lives in Kelowna, has performed at comedy clubs across Canada for the past 16 years.