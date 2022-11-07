The families of 24,000 Kelowna students were told Monday to keep calm and penguin on.
featured
Kelowna school district's snow advice: Walk like a penguin
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
All schools in the Central Okanagan were open despite the snowy weather and the district provided some tips on how to deal with the white stuff.
“Ensure that you have appropriate footwear for the weather,” an email to all school families stated. “Shorten stride length to keep your centre of gravity more within your base of support."
The email included a link to an animated Walk Like a Penguin’ video, produced years ago by Alberta Health Services.
The 90-second clip advises people walking across slippery surfaces to point their feet outward, keep their legs apart, walk flat-footed while taking short steps, and extend their arms for balance.
In a typical year, Alberta Health Services says, falls on ice leads to almost 17,000 visits to emergency departments in that province.
"Tens of millions of penguins can't be wrong," the video clip concludes. To watch it, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHaWGibGwyk
School closures due to bad weather are extremely rare in the Central Okanagan. For 35 years, there had never been a so-called 'Snow Day', with widespread school closures, in Kelowna until Jan. 5, 2015.
That's when the city was hit by one of the biggest snowstorms in its history, with 35 cm of snow coming down in a two-day period. That was almost half as much snow as Kelowna normally gets from early November to early April.
By contrast, Monday's storm was like a walk in the park, penguin or not.
Accumulations of 15 to 20 cms of snow were forecast Monday morning with little snow, and brighter but cold conditions, the rest of the week.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy snow and treacherous conditions force closure of Okanagan Connector
- Ten photos from Basran's two terms in office as Kelowna's mayor
- Covid cases still flat across B.C. ahead of predicted surge
- Veteran-owned Kelowna firms featured in new online directory
- Super-duper snowblower added to Kelowna's road-clearing fleet
- One woman memorialized on Kelowna's 'Field of Crosses' display
- New downtown Kelowna highrise would include a mural
- Kelowna's Dr. Knox Middle School an eventual high school?
- Lake Country prefers its fireworks on Halloween
- Vote looms for BC Liberals proposed name change to BC United
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Daily Courier - Daily Headline Subscribers
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!