The long and costly rebuild of flooded-out B.C. highways will leave them in a better position to withstand extreme weather events, the government says.
“We will rebuild better than it was, there’s no question about that,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Friday. “Our infrastructure will be rebuilt to withstand the new climate realities that we find ourselves in.”
The Trans-Canada Highway through the Fraser Canyon will not re-open with temporary repairs until January, Fleming said. Seven sites along the corridor were heavily damaged with one bridge wiped out entirely, he said.
Similarly, the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, heavily damaged in 20 locations, is not expected to open until late January. Highway 8 was “largely destroyed” and there is no timeline for even temporary repairs, Fleming said.
Currently, the main transportation route between the Southern Interior and the Lower Mainland is Highway 3, between Penticton and Hope, with travel restricted to commercial traffic and people still trying to reach their principal residence after last week’s devastating floods.
But the two-lane highway was closed temporarily to all traffic on Friday after two major accidents.
“Highway 3 has played a vital role in the movement of goods and getting our supply chain up and running. About 4,000 commercial trucks now have traversed that corridor, moving the goods and supplies that we need across our province,” Fleming said.
“Unfortunately, this morning, there was a serious accident on this route west of Princeton and we've now had to temporarily close Highway 3,” he said.
“This is a reminder to all drivers to please slow down and be attentive and patient. Crews are continuing to repair and upgrade corridors and conditions are far from normal.”
Highway 99 also connects the Lower Mainland to the Interior through a more northerly route and Fleming said essential traffic was moving well on that route.
But conditions could change across all highway corridors, however, early next week when a significant storm system is forecast to move into B.C., bringing extreme rainfall. That raises renewed risk of flooding, landslides, power outages, and more highway closures, Fleming said.
“For people in British Columbia, the time to prepare is now,” Fleming said. “If you don’t need to travel during stormy weather, please plan to stay home.”
Those who need to travel should make sure they bring “food, water, warm clothes, blankets and other emergency supplies,” he said.
If conditions warrant, highways that are currently open could be closed as a pre-emptive measure, Fleming said.