An evacuation order has been issued for properties near a new wildfire near Peachland.
The order affects 43 properties in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.
The Brenda Creek fire, burning south of the Okanagan Connector about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna, was about 400 hectares this morning and classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.
The fire is described as aggressive.
The cause is under investigation.
Six firefighters and a helicopter are on scene with heavy equipment on the way, the wildfire service says.
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued an evacuation alert for the mostly rural Crown land and recreation sites in the Central Okanagan West electoral area.
– Updated at 9:40 a.m.