New daily cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have dropped to almost half what they were two weeks ago.
An average of 73 people a day tested positive for the disease in the Central Okanagan between Aug. 22-28.
That compares to an average of 131 new cases every day between Aug. 8-14 - which was the peak week for infections in greater Kelowna throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic.
But while new infections have dropped for the second week in a row in greater Kelowna, case counts have risen significantly in other areas of the B.C. Interior, according to data released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
New weekly cases in Vernon have doubled, from 133 to 263, and they've risen from 43 to 69 in Penticton and from 193 to 249 in Kamloops.
Most areas of the Southern Interior have the highest transmission levels recorded by the BC CDC, with an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 of population.
By contrast, most areas in the Lower Mainland have transmission rates less than half that level.
The BC CDC says in its most recent surveillance report, issued, Wednesday, that the provincial increase in COVID-19 cases has slowed somewhat.
"While increasing in most regions, provincial COVID-19 incidence shows early signs of stabilization; hospital and ICU admissions and deaths continue to increase provincially," the report states.
Over the past six weeks, the average number of people being admitted to hospital in B.C. for treatment of COVID-19 has risen from 16 to 150. The average weekly number of patients moved to intensive care units has risen from nine to 53 in the past three weeks.