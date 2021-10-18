A garage fire in West Kelowna on Sunday afternoon did a lot of damage.
Intense flames and heat from the garage on Horizon Drive, which was filled with tires, electronics and motorcycles, ignited an adjacent car, torched the sides of two travel trailers and a shed, and melted siding off of two neighbouring homes, West Kelowna Fire Rescue said in a news release.
The primary residence also suffered damage to siding, yard furniture and ornamental trees, firefighters said.
The property owner has insurance, and suffered a minor burn attempting to extinguish the fire before several fire engines arrived.
The fire is not suspicious and is currently under investigation. The cause is likely electrical in nature, the department said.