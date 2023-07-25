Lights! Camera! Content! After years of promise, the television and film industry in the Okanagan Valley might finally be starting to deliver

Although the cheesy romantic-comedy movies that are a staple of Hallmark are often open to ridicule, the popular genre is keeping the Okanagan film industry rolling during the actors and writers strike in the United States.
While the Vancouver movie and television industry is being hit hard as the strike has shut down all television and big feature movies, the Okanagan is in rom-com territory and so far, has remained relatively unscathed by the strike.
“We make a lot of Hallmarks, we make a lot of Movie of the Week television movies,” said Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner. “So far, most of those are Canadian actors and Canadian writers, so they don’t fall under the strike.”
Television and movie production in Hollywood is at a standstill as the Writers Guild of America went on strike May 2 and were joined by the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists July 14 after their contracts expired with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
At this point, the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists as well as the Writers Guild of Canada are still at work.
The Okanagan’s film and television industry is growing. In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, it generated $127 million in direct output into the Okanagan’s economy in 2020, said Summerland.
This year is on track to meet or beat 2022, with over 30 productions in the Okanagan already this year, not including independent productions or animation.
While the Okanagan Film Commission is working on getting larger projects, currently most of the features have budgets in the $1.5 and $7 million range, with an average between $3.3 to $3.5 million.
The $7 million films are the ones being affected by the strike, said Summerland, as they will generally have an American writer and talent. One just finished filming before the actors strike began.
The Hallmarks and the Movies of the Week are still rolling, with three productions filming at once.
Those cheesy rom-coms including Hallmark movies have a following, said Summerland, adding the Okanagan gets about 40 to 45 rom-coms a year. “The stories are so cutesy, it’s almost ridiculous,” said Summerland, adding people watch the popular movies to forget about stress and worry in their lives.
The strike could spell opportunity for some.
“The last big actors’ strike, you know what came out of it?” Summerland asked. “Reality TV. Look how big Reality TV is.”
There are opportunities for people to make a film happen or create content that will be needed to fill in the long run.
Normally, Summerland said it’s impossible for somebody who wants to make a movie to get that movie seen. But because of the strike, distributers will be looking for content to fill holes. “The chances of it being seen are better now than they’ve ever been,” he said. “This is the first time since 1960 there’s been a double strike.”
Summerland has noticed companies setting up for bigger projects for the end of October and November, because that’s when everyone is assuming the strike will be over.
While the producer’s, director’s and writer’s schedule may be open for the end of October, Summerland noted no actors will be working until the end of the strike and could have multiple shows that are supposed to shoot at the same time.
James Alton, who opened Kelowna Film Studio 10 months ago is excited about a rise in film productions in the Okanagan.
So far, Alton’s booked about 45 days of film at the 3,200 square foot studio, including a production with a $5 million budget.
As well, Food Network has asked them to produce some footage that might turn into a show.
A private not-for profit company has also made four episodes of a show about how kids can be eco-conscious while they cook.
“The very fact that people are booking studios in Kelowna means that the film industry is growing,” said Alton.
The smaller productions that were in the Okanagan a couple of years ago usually couldn’t afford to use a studio, even though it meant more efficient filming and a higher quality product, said Alton.
Alton has big plans for the studio.
In early August, two general managers and the president of Vancouver Film Studios will be flying out to visit Alton and the Kelowna Film Studios.
Vancouver Film Studios and their sister company, Pacific Back Lot, are looking to bring their gear and park it in the back of Kelowna Film Studios.
Currently, all the gear is rented out of Vancouver, Alton said, causing a friction point when it comes to filming in Kelowna because the gear has to come out from Vancouver and costs an extra two days at least if not more of transportation and storage.
“If that happens, that’s another milestone of legitimacy because that will be a massive step for the Kelowna film industry,” Alton said. “It will allow for films to come in and shoot with a couple of days turn around rather than weeks.”
As well, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union locals 891 and 691 will start training sessions at the studio at the end of the month, something Alton hopes will happen monthly.
If that happens, Alton said Kelowna will have well-trained film crews sticking around instead of going to Vancouver.
The union represents everything but producers, directors, actors and writers, he said.
“If Pacific Back Lot comes here and IATSE starts training at Kelowna Film Studios, then you will see bigger guys like Netflix and Apple become interested, but until we get all that infrastructure built there’s no way they would ever come here because there’s nothing for them,” said Alton.
Kelowna Film Studios has not seen any impact from the strike in the U.S.
“We’re actually kind of lucky in the sense that we’re in transition towards union film making which will overall be a positive benefit for us,” said Alton. “But right now, because we still have independent films coming in who are mostly non-union, we can still house those individuals.”
There may even be a benefit because content producers are going to be hungry for content.
“We might will see a trickle-down effect of money flowing into the independent producers,” said Alton.
For the future, Alton is talking to investors as he looks to create a live-on shooting location on 20 acres of land in Kelowna. One half would have apartments, hotels and grocery stores, while the other half would see a large film studio for everyone from producers to post production.
“I don’t think I’m going to rest until that happens,” he said.
Big budget movies in the Okanagan are exciting, but not sustainable, said Alton.
“They bring in all their own stuff. There’s a little bit of economic development, but most of that money is not staying here and it’s not going to people in Kelowna,” he said.
The goal is to bring in ongoing high-end movies and television shows, especially a television series.
“That’s exactly what my mission is is to make that happen,” he said. “That’s the biggest economic trickle we’ll ever have is if we make that happen.”