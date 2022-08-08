Kelowna police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after two people on a Harley Davidson suffered significant injuries in a crash on Harvey Avenue.
The crash happened Aug. 3 when the 2020-model motorcycle crashed into the side of a 2005 Volkswagon Jetta at about 1:30 p.m. on Harvey near Kirschner Road.
"Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries," said Kelowna RCMP in a statement on Monday.
They're asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video to contect them at 250-762-3300.