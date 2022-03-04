The people who run Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts have never been known for their financial acumen, a new city report says.
A value-for-money study going to council on Monday suggests a dozen measures be taken to improve the financial sustainability and operating performance of the 20-year-old centre, which is run by the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Centre society.
“The financial knowledge and acumen of KVPACS staff is not considered advanced, with most employee backgrounds and experiences limited to arts (exception of executive director and finance),” the report states.
For its part, the society has pledged that “new hires (will) have the financial acumen necessary to perform their work including prior budgeting experience”, the report states.
The independent report, prepared by MNP chartered accountants, makes 11 other recommendations concerning the operation of the RCA.
Suggestions include charging artists more for leased premises in the centre with current rates said to be “significantly below” market value; the city setting higher expectations for ongoing maintenance and repairs of the municipally-owned building; the RCA relying more on self-generated revenue and less on government grants; boosting donor income from less than two percent of total revenues to at least eight percent.
“To demonstrate greater accountability for its use of public funds, the city performs reviews of ongoing projects and programs as a best practice in support of rigorous economic performance,” reads the introduction to the consultant’s report.
In response, management of the RCA say they are taking steps to address the issues raised in the report. “RCA recognizes the need to communicate its impact on the community and have clearly defined goals to ensure the organization is delivering on its mission,” the report states.
Opened in November 2002 and built partly from a pre-existing fruit processing facility, the RCA has a 326-seat theatre, 12 leased artist studios, and various rental spaces. It offers a variety of arts and cultural programming.
The society has a five-year operating contract with the city that sees it receive an annual municipal operating grant of $280,000. The current contract expires this year.