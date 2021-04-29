All teachers and other employees of Central Okanagan Public Schools can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at clinics that start today.
About 4,000 people qualify for the vaccinations, which will be given out at several schools around greater Kelowna.
"This is really good news for the district," board chairwoman Moyra Baxter said this morning. "It's something we've been asking for for some time."
Employees over the age of 30 will get an AstraZeneca vaccine shot. Those under 30 will get a Pfizer shot.
The clinics will begin operating this afternoon and continue through at least Monday. There's a chance the clinics will also operate on the weekend, Baxter said.
Teachers, support staff, janitors, bus drivers and other full- and part-time school district employees must have an appointment for a vaccination shot. Appointment times are being booked through each school.
The clinics are planned for Mount Boucherie Secondary, Kelowna Senior Secondary, and George Elliot Secondary in Lake Country, though the locations may be revised.
Staff under 30 who get the Pfizer shot will be inoculated at a vaccine clinic at Trinity Baptist Church on Springfield Road.
There are about 2,200 teachers in the local system.
"The announcement from Interior Health didn't say anything about trustees getting a vaccine shot," Baxter said, adding with a laugh. "But that's okay. I'm so old, I've already been vaccinated."