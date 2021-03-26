Taxpayers throughout the Central Okanagan will be asked to approve plans to borrow $8 million for a new library in West Kelowna.
A so-called alternate approval process rather than a referendum will be used this spring to gain the necessary consent of property owners, according to plans expected to be approved Monday by regional district directors.
"An alternative approval process will be needed to be undertaken as the borrowing term is longer than five years," regional district finance director Marilyn Rilkoff writes in a report to the board.
Under an alternate approval process, a project that requires long-term borrowing by a local government through the Municipal Finance Authority automatically moves forward unless 10% of the eligible voters in a specified area sign petitions against the project.
Although the proposed new library will mainly serve West Kelowna, the "service area" for the purpose of the alternate approval process will encompass the entire Central Okanagan, including West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, and surrounding rural areas.
"As the borrowing area from the Municipal Finance Authority is through the RDCO, the entire region is considered the service area," regional district spokesman Bruce Smith wrote in an email.
There are about 156,000 people aged 18 or over in the Central Okanagan. That means 15,600 people would have to sign petitions against the library borrowing proposal in a 30-day period for the project to be blocked.
Plans show a 15,000 sq. ft-library to be constructed alongside a new 30,000 sq.ft. West Kelowna city hall at the south-east corner of Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway in Westbank.
An average Kelowna-area homeowner currently pays about $80 a year in taxes to the Okanagan Regional Library. Don Nettleton, the ORL's executive director, said earlier this year the tax would go up "marginally, if at all, if the new library is approved" in part because building costs would be shared throughout the ORL's system.