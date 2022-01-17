The lungs and tonsils of Kelowna city councillors got a good workout Monday talking up the need for a $134 million rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre.
Councillors heaped praise on preliminary designs for a new centre, which would be the costliest undertaking in the city’s 117-year-history.
Although cost estimates have soared 30% in just one year, councillors said the project is a necessary and valuable addition to Kelowna’s recreation landscape and would serve as a vibrant new community hub.
“This is going to be one of the biggest projects not just in my 11 terms on council but in our city’s history,” Coun. Mohini Singh said.
“Really excited to look at this redevelopment,” said Coun. Brad Sieben, recalling what he said was the important role that the existing 50-year-old centre has played in the life of Kelowna. “Great memories, but we’ve got our value out of the facility.”
“Very thrilled to see this moving forward. I grew up with Parkinson recreation centre being the place to go,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge.
“I know ($134 million) sounds like a big number but I think at the end of the day it will be a highly valuable facility,” Coun. Gail Given said.
As proposed, the new centre - which the city has given the working title ‘Kelowna Community Campus’ - would be 137,000 sq.-ft, compared to the existing building’s coverage of 52,000 sq.-ft.
Three gyms, a walking and running track, fitness centre, leisure pool, eight-lane 25-metre long main pool, community space and meeting areas are envisioned.
Some space would be leased to private businesses to generate a rental stream to help with the centre’s upkeep costs. A partnership of some type with Central Okanagan Public Schools is also possible as the district hopes to get provincial funding to build a new high school immediately north of the Parkinson site.
Looking forward, the city plans to refine project details, including its specific location and range of amenities. Public input will be solicited in the months ahead, council heard.
Because the city plans to borrow some of the necessary money, voter approval will be necessary. The options are a referendum, or the so-called alternate approval process, through which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10% of voters sign petitions against it.
The referendum or alternate approval process will likely be used in early 2023, council heard.
Mayor Colin Basran said the centre would be a “beacon” of tourism, sport, inclusion, wellness, recreation, and sport.
“I know we’re going to get pushback that says, ‘Just build a facility that’s good for today’,” he said. “I appreciate we can’t just spend at all costs but given how long this facility is going to last our community, we can’t just build it for today, because we’re one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities.”
Coun. Luke Stack noted the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive, opened in 2009 at a cost of $42 million, was somewhat controversial at the time: “No one regrets that facility was constructed.”
Hodge recalled that, during an earlier stint on council, he had voted against the H2O Centre. But he said he supported the rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre. And despite use of a working title, Hodge urged city officials to retain the name Parkinson if the building comes about as planned.
“Don’t mess with the name Parkinson,” he said. “That’s how it’s been known forever. Parkinson certainly earned his dues by being a great mayor.”
Dick Parkinson was mayor from 1958-1969.