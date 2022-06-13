A long-established Kelowna care home is getting a significant expansion.
The Mission Creek Landing facility on Hall Road, which currently has 102 beds, will be expanded to accommodate 242 residents.
City councillors on Monday approved a development permit for the project, which staff said would help increase the number of long-term care beds in the Central Okanagan.
Work will be completed in three phases, with existing residents being able to remain where they are during the construction project, said Wesley Miles, a city planner.
Councillors had received some correspondence from Hall Road residents asking the project be put to a public hearing. But that was not necessary because the zoning is already in place, councillors said.
“From my perspective it’s about looking at the need for additional care facilities in our city, does it fit the zone, and is it a nice looking building? I’m fine with all of those,” said Coun. Gail Given.
“I find this very supportable today. It’s a modest bump in terms of density,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, “I don’t necessarily see traffic increasing too terribly badly.”
Many people who need long-term care are currently “languishing” at Kelowna General Hospital, Coun. Mohini Singh said. But she acknowledged the opposition of some residents to the expansion, and said more could have been done to inform them of the plans.
Established 45 years ago, the facility was previously known as Sutherland Hills.