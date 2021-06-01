Kelowna's experiment with escooters isn't rolling along very smoothly, some city councillors believe.
Councillors voted unanimously Monday to get an early report from staff on the successes and challenges of the trial project with a view to possibly shutting down the experimental program.
"I have some concerns about how it is operating, not being the transportation vessel I was hoping it would be," said Coun. Brad Sieben, who brought up the issue at the end of the Monday meeting.
"What are the options for council (and) what are the implications of any potential changes to the permitting system," said Coun. Gail Given, outlining what she wanted to see in the staff report.
The report, expected within two weeks, would lay out what options are open to the city if council decides to end the scooter experiment sooner than what's currently conceived as a three-year pilot project.
Kelowna is one of several B.C. cities where the provincial government amended transportation laws to allow escooters to be ridden on city streets.
By some measures, the program has been a huge success. Four companies have been licensed by the city to rent scooters, and there are more than 700 of the devices available for use in Kelowna.
In the first month of the trial project, between mid-April and mid-May, more than 45,000 trips were taken on escooters.
Users unlock an escooter for about $1 and are charged based on usage, averaging about 35 cents a minute. The average scooter trip in Kelowna lasts 18 minutes and covers a distance of 2.2 km, according to usage data the operators must share with the city.
But concerns include the fact most riders do not wear a helmet, conflicts between scooter users and pedestrians, and injuries suffered by people who fall off the devices.
"Certainly it's disconcerting to me what I've seen," said Coun. Charlie Hodge. "I'm hearing a lot of concerns from people about it. It's certainly not working out with the positive energy we were hoping."
Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said he hoped the report would have information from Interior Health on exactly how many people have been injured while using escooters.
"We'll get what we can," city manager Doug Gilchrist responded.