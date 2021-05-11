Two people who were found dead Monday morning in the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road area were likely the victims of a “targeted incident,” according to the RCMP.
Their bodies were discovered by hikers around 10 a.m., and police are now trying to determine if two men they were chasing Monday in Naramata are connected to the deaths.
The search for those two men – described only as being in their 20s and wearing hoodies — went on for hours in the area of Boothe Road and North Naramata Road, and involved a police helicopter. Despite the heavy police presence, the two suspects eluded capture.
“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter in a press release Tuesday.
Mounties issued a brief statement Monday to alert the public to the hunt for the two men in connection with a “set of suspicious circumstances” on the nearby Arawana Forest Service Road.
On Monday evening, a Penticton Herald reporter watched as a tow truck driver, under supervision of a single RCMP officer, pulled a silver, older-model Chevrolet Cobalt sedan out of the bush about 20 metres off of the Arawana FSR, approximately five kilometres up the gravel portion of the road.
It’s unclear if, or how, the car is connected to the two deaths, and Mounties didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The B.C. RCMP Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners Service are investigating “to establish a positive identification for each of the decedents and work diligently to notify the families of each of the deceased,” the press release added.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.