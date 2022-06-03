Most visitors to Peachland in April were from Kelowna, the town’s visitor information centre says.
The centre, operated out of a historic old schoolhouse on scenic Beach Avenue, fielded inquiries from 4,210 Kelownians that month, manager Trina Shields say in a report to town council.
Pentictonites were the second most numerous visitors, at 659 in April. Peachlanders themselves were the third most frequent visitors to the visitor information centre, at 604
Only 274 people from neighbouring West Kelowna visited the centre, and just 135 people came up from Summerland.