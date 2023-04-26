What does climate change mean for wine consumers?

Delicious though they are, B.C. VQA wines have never been the cheapest on the liquor store shelf. Exporting countries like Argentina and South Africa and Australia can make and sell their wines at prices that B.C. VQA wines simply cannot match.
Those exporting countries have far lower land and labour costs, different tax regimes and can take advantage of economies of scale that aren’t available to a tiny wine-producing region like B.C.
And make no mistake, with about 11,000 acres under vine, B.C. is small. That’s about two per cent of what California has, and even less compared to massive producers like Spain and France.
B.C.’s wine industry knows this well, and has leveraged it effectively – Quality over quantity, smaller is better, less is more. Consumers have responded, driving exponential growth in B.C. VQA sales over the past three decades.
But with climate change now clearly impacting wine production, and fewer grapes coming off vines hurt by weather extremes, what might the impact on consumers be? Quality matters but so does price and another potential impact might be on wine tourism: the sublime experience of tasting great wines in the beautiful Okanagan landscapes where they’re made.
Let’s talk about quality first.
Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers B.C., which markets the VQA brand, says climate change is hitting the industry hard but to this point, B.C. VQA wine quality has not suffered because of climate change.
“The quality of our wines is being maintained because of the maturation of B.C.’s industry, the skill of our winemakers and the quality of grapes,” said Prodan. “The industry is comfortable with the quality that people are getting in the bottle.” And, he points out, quality is protected by VQA standards and the Wines of Marked Quality regulation.
A 2022 report published by Prodan’s organization recommended more wineries join the Sustainable Winegrowing B.C. program. SWBC manages sustainability certification and provides educational resources and training to help vineyards and wineries establish sustainable practices. As of 2022, less than two per cent of B.C. wineries participated in the SWBC program, even though program manager Ruth King said sustainable wine growing practices could make or break quality, long-term.
“Sustainability is about resilience and practices that don’t decrease the ability of future generations to do the same work. We’re about continuous improvement and sustainable practices,” she said. “Climate change has the ability to both hurt our quality and to make our quality exceptional if we follow the correct practices. Our members are at the forefront of protecting our industry and allowing us to continue to making premium wine. How to weather the storms of climate change goes directly to the bottom line that affects both quality and price.”
So, what about price? If it’s only a question of supply and demand, won’t there be upward pressure on wine prices?
The B.C. wine industry is already dealing with a persistent short crop problem caused by climate change.
The past winter was particularly bad, with a December cold snap resulting in vine damage that could reduce the 2023 harvest by up to 80 per cent for some varietals, and the overall crop has been down by 30 per cent or more for consecutive years. Isn’t it a given that less wine means producers will have to charge more?
Not so fast, says Prodan.
“We were anticipating price increases but we’re not seeing them yet. B.C. wineries know they have to be competitive with other products, and even though most of their input costs are up, it’s not automatic that they just pass their higher costs onto consumers. Competition means it doesn’t work that way,” said Prodan.
“Wineries don’t want price increases to be seen as taking advantage of short supply. Many of the inputs into making wine cost more than they used to. Inflation and supply chain issues are affecting us as they have affected so many consumer products.”
This is why, according to Prodan, wine tourism is more important than ever. Selling directly to consumers in tasting rooms and avoiding government markups in liquor stores maximizes winery profits and helps them control prices.
But there’s a dual threat there: less wine to taste due to short crops and the fact that the Okanagan Valley, like many areas of the province, often fills up with smoke from wildfires in summer and into fall.
Will people want to drive through smoky haze to wineries that may have little to pour into their glasses?
One strategy is to extend the season so that more people visit the Okanagan earlier in the spring and later in the fall, says Maya Lange, vice-president of marketing at Destination B.C., which markets the province to a global travelling audience.
“Wine experiences are featured heavily in our marketing work, particularly recent seasonal, domestic campaigns to encourage travel in the spring and fall,” said Lange. “We are encouraging visitation in shoulder seasons to alleviate some of the pressure on local businesses during the busy summer months. This also serves to increase revenues during typically slower times of the year. For wine tourism, this would involve targeted messaging that urges visitors to visit B.C.’s wine destinations and wine businesses in spring and fall.”
Taylor Whelan, winemaker at CedarCreek Estate Winery south of Kelowna, agreed that B.C. needs to protect and enhance its reputation as a great place to tour and taste wine.
“We’re going to need to think about forest fire years and how that impacts tourism, because those smoky years really put a damper on our business, so we’ll probably need more help from the tourism boards,” he said.
“We don’t want to lose our reputation as an amazing region to visit.”
It’s all a little daunting, with lots of work to do, so the best thing to do is pour a glass of excellent B.C. pinot noir and remember that wine regions around the world are facing the same climate-change-driven obstacles as B.C.
Extremes of heat and cold, too much rain, not enough rain, storms, flooding and new types of disease aren’t unique to the Okanagan.
And while you’re sipping that pinot noir, think about what you and the planet can do to reduce carbon emissions, because climate change is a reality the B.C. wine industry is working with today and for the foreseeable future, said Whelan. “It’s going to be the challenge of our time,” he said.