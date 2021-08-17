Owners of properties affected by the White Rock Lake fire will begin learning today the extent of the damage.
People with homes in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas along North Westside Road have been in evacuation limbo since being forced to flee their homes late Sunday.
About 70 of the 300 homes have been significantly damaged, say representatives of the Central Okanagan Regional District, which provides local government to the sparsely populated communities at the far northwest corner of Okanagan Lake.
"It has taken us longer than anticipated to confirm properties and owner contact information for the impacted area. Given the gravity of this news for homeowners, we are being diligent in confirming these identities," regional district administrator Brian Reardon said in a release.
"We sympathize with and understand that residents are anxiously awaiting for updates about the status of their property," Reardon said.
Property owners will start getting calls today about the status of their homes.
Since the fire remains out-of-control, there are areas in the fire-impacted communities where it has not been possible to assess the condition of properties.
Given that, Reardon says, it is possible that more than 70 homes and buildings have been damaged by the fire.
Wayne Carson, the elected director for the area, said Monday that some Killiney and Ewings Landing residents had already received video clips emailed to them by other people supposedly showing their homes on fire.
"That's just so callous, and there's a lot of misinformation going around on social media about what's really happened, so we need to get accurate news out to folks as soon as possible," Carson said.