Interior Health has awarded a contract for 10 substance-use treatment beds for youth to The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society in Kelowna.
“So that young people and their families get the mental health and substance use care they need, our government is bringing new youth addictions beds to the Okanagan, the first of many we’re establishing across the province this year,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, in a news release on Wednesday.
The new beds will open this spring.
“Interior Health is pleased to work with The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society to bring these vital services to Kelowna,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “With these new beds, young people will be able to access high quality in-patient treatment closer to home.”
In-patient beds provide a short-term, live-in environment with daily programming to address the underlying causes of a person’s substance use.
“We are looking forward to working with Interior Health and the provincial government to deliver this life-saving service in the Okanagan,” said Celine Thompson, The Bridge society’s executive director.
The provincial government is committed to establishing 123 new beds across the province as part a 10-year strategy.