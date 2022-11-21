Kelowna’s mayor and councillors were decked out in Okanagan Sun football jerseys at Monday’s meeting to celebrate the team’s invincible season.
Mayor Tom Dyas, wearing a No. 1 jersey, congratulated team representatives on winning the national championship with a 21-19 victory over the Regina Thunder earlier this month. “What you did made us all very proud,” Dyas said.
It was the third national title for the Sun since the team’s founding in 1980 but the first time it came after an undefeated regular season. The Sun had played in national title games six time previously, losing the previous five.
“It’s not easy to play out there, when it’s windy and cold,” team president Les Weiss told council. “Plus, that is the capital of football in this country, Saskatchewan.”
As many as 400 youngsters try out each year for about 20 available spots on the Thunder’s roster, Weiss said. Expectations were the Sun-Thunder game would draw as many as 15,000 fans to the 33,000 seat Mosaic Stadium, but bitter cold conditions kept the attendance to about 6,000.
The Sun play in the city-owned Apple Bowl, a multi-use sports field with a running track around a standard sized football field. Aspiring Sun players who come from as far away as Nova Scotia marvel at the stadium, council heard.
“It needs a coat of paint but other than that, we’re very lucky to call it home,” Nat Nagy, the Sun’s general manager, told city council.
Next year’s Canadian Junior Football League title game is due to be played in B.C. So if the Sun win the conference title, the championship game would be played at the Apple Bowl.