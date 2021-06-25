henry at hobo

The Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop in downtown Kelowna had a surprise guest Friday when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, centre, stopped by for lunch. She's meeting with health managers in different areas of the province.

 Little Hobo via Facebook

Seventy-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Thursday and Friday in B.C.

Of the new cases, 13 were in the Interior Health region.

Pop-up vaccination clinics that have been held outside will be moved indoors in the next few days because of temperatures forecast to rise above 40 C.

"If you have a vaccine appointment at a pop-up clinic or are planning to drop-in, check the location before you go, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring water," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint release.

The adult vaccination rate across B.C. is 77.6% and 26.9% of adults have also received the necessary second shot.

There are 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 108 people being treated in hospital. The rest are recovering at home.

 