Seventy-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Thursday and Friday in B.C.
Of the new cases, 13 were in the Interior Health region.
Pop-up vaccination clinics that have been held outside will be moved indoors in the next few days because of temperatures forecast to rise above 40 C.
"If you have a vaccine appointment at a pop-up clinic or are planning to drop-in, check the location before you go, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring water," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint release.
The adult vaccination rate across B.C. is 77.6% and 26.9% of adults have also received the necessary second shot.
There are 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 108 people being treated in hospital. The rest are recovering at home.