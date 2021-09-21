A woman whose car plunged off a West Kelowna road was able to climb out of the wreck and scramble up a 75 metre embankment.
But because the initial search was focused on the area around the car, it took more than five hours for the woman to be located, disoriented and suffering from minor injuries.
"When we got to the car, it was empty, and we didn't know where she was," Central Okanagan Search and Rescue manager Duane Tresnich said Tuesday in an interview.
"We had to focus on that area first, then move out slowly in expanding circles," Tresnich said.
The woman lost control of her car about 2:30 a.m. along a curve on Bear Creek Road. She tried to use Siri to call 911 but was connected instead to her emergency contact, who then phoned police.
When they arrived, police could not find the woman. They called the COSAR volunteers at 4:05 a.m., and an RCMP helicopter also joined the search.
The search was initially hampered by the lack of light, steep terrain, and heavy undergrowth, Tresnich said. The vehicle's window was broken and it emerged that the woman had managed to crawl out and up the embankment, he said.
She was found about 50 metres from where the car had gone over the embankment, on the opposite side of the road. She was treated by paramedics.
The incident was COSAR's 81st call-out of the year. The group's busiest year on record was 2020, when volunteers responded to 84 calls.