As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Davis Kyle: Best: Rejecting Thomson Flats in a 7-2 vote. The Upper Mission cannot afford further suburban sprawl and the traffic it creates - we must end exclusionary zoning and plan better, not pave ALR and hillsides. Worst: Endorsing the 2040 Transportation Master Plan. Kelowna needs a better plan to reduce congestion with zoning reform, mixed-use communities, infrastructure, multi-model mode-shift and rapid transit.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
Kyle: In three federal elections, I voted for three different political parties. I vote based on the policy platforms, the relative focus that leaders put on the issues I care about, and the quality of the local candidates. I support electoral reform both federally and here in Kelowna with a ward system. I don't support Justin Trudeau for that and other reasons.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services. Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
Kyle: I oppose suburban sprawl because it's proven to raise taxes and increase traffic. We'd be foolish to damage relationships with our neighbors even though they do cause extra congestion. We benefit with increased business-rate property taxes, jobs, and spending from Lake Country and West Kelowna residents. Let's work on solutions like transportation demand management, a reversible bridge lane, and transit.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
Kyle: Council has worked with the provincial government on ending the revolving door on repeat offenders, funding more RCMP officers, and obtaining 20 complex-care mental health and drug treatment beds. This is a good start. However, Kelowna should implement PACT teams like in Grand Prairie, improve anti-crime infrastructure like lighting and bike storage lockers, and change regulations to increase supportive housing.
To those not currently on council: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $136 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
Kyle: This election is a referendum on this and other issues. Voters should pick candidates who either support the rebuild as-is, or a community-based approach to local recreation centers that are walkable and transit-accessible. I support a community-centered approach; this is publicly available on my website. Pick candidates who share your values and ideals. I believe in representative, not direct, democracy.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
Kyle: Yes, I support removing redundant overhead costs and bureaucracy. Kelowna must become more efficient & modern in its operations. Examples include:
- My support for returning transit operations to local control; taxpayers should not provide profits to a Swedish private investment firm.
- Re-evaluating development approvals, processes, and permitting to lower costs and generate statistically-significant community input.
- Supporting the RCMP body-camera program
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
Kyle: The increase in remote workers with high incomes contributed to our skyrocketing housing costs. I was disappointed when councilors Gail Given and Brad Sieben voted to take money from the affordable housing fund to increase Tourism Kelowna funding in July 2020, the pre-vaccine stage of the pandemic. Kelowna must reform zoning, unfunded mandates, and affordable housing regulations to increase affordability.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
Kyle: Yes. Castanet has reported that some short-term rental operators continue to openly defy regulations. We are in a housing crisis - locals cannot find affordable rentals and businesses can't find workers.
I support both demand and supply-side measures to increase Kelowna's vacancy rate and rental affordability. That means less AirBNBs and more long term rentals. We need stronger measures and enforcement.
