A late-night fight on the downtown Kelowna waterfront left two men with stab wounds, RCMP say.
Police received reports of "multiple people" fighting on the lawn between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club restaurant on Water Street about 11:30 p.m. last Friday.
Two 19-year-old men were taken to hospital for what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and police are appealing for witnesses.
"This area of Kelowna's downtown is often quite busy into the evening and GIS investigators believe there were likely more witnesses to the stabbings, who have yet to come forward," RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a Monday release.
Owners of businesses in the area that have surveillance cameras, as well as anyone who may have captured the disturbance on their cell phone camera, is asked to contact police.
As well, anyone who drove by the area around 11:30 p.m. last Friday is asked to review any dashcam video they may have, police say.