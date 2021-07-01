Mask mandates may have been dropped in many public places but BC Transit is still asking passengers to cover up.
"Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers," the Crown corporation says in a release. "This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops."
A spokesman for BC Transit clarified that passengers have never been required to wear masks, despite signage at stops that suggests their use is mandatory.
"We didn't want our drivers to try to enforce a mandatory rule for face coverings," the spokesman said. "We don't know every person's circumstance. They may have a legitimate reason for not wearing a mask."
Although it isn't mandatory for passengers to wear a mask, "there was overwhelming support" for the use of face coverings on buses, the spokesman said.
As of July 1, it is not required for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Their continued use is recommended, however, especially for people who have not yet received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
"Some people may choose to continue to wear a mask and that's OK - we all need to go at our own pace," the province said in a statement outlining the changes that accompanied the start of Step 3 of the Restart plan.
Outdoor events can have up to 5,000 people or 50% of venue capacity, whichever is greater. A maximum of 50 people, or 50% of capacity, has been set for indoor events.
There is now no group limit for indoor and outdoor dining, normal liquor service has resumed, and casinos and nightclubs have reopened.