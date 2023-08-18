A multi-day battle looms to control the McDougall Creek fire which has already burned an unknown number of homes in West Kelowna and cast embers across Okanagan Lake to spark fires in Kelowna.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and hundreds of firefighters are expected to join the ongoing struggle to contain the out-of-control, wind-whipped blaze.
‘’We know that people are anxious to know the status of their homes,’’ Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Central Okanagan regional district and a Kelowna city council said during a Friday press conference. ‘’But this is still a very active fire situation and our focus is on protecting our community as best we can.
‘’We’ll work hard to rescind all (evacuation) alerts and orders as soon as it’s safe to do so, but as we’ve noted today, that will be some time,’’ Wooldridge said.
Homes were confirmed destroyed in the Trader’s Cove neighbourhood and in the area around Bear Creek Road at the north end of West Kelowna. No homes were lost in Kelowna.
‘’I want to assure you that every effort was made to mitigate the impact of the fire. However, at the end of the day, the force of Mother Nature has proved to be too much,’’ Wooldridge said. ‘’Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet. Last night could very well be a preview of what’s to come over the coming days.’’
All flights in and out of Kelowna were cancelled Friday to give aircraft more space to attack the fire. Many community events were cancelled.
No injuries were reported during the hurried evacuation of several West Kelowna and Kelowna neighbourhoods, officials said.
West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund described efforts by dozens of firefighters to prevent flames from destroying more homes while also helping evacuate people who’d ignored earlier orders to leave their homes.
‘’We fought a hundred years' worth of forest fires all in one night,’’ Brolund said. ‘’Some emergency responders were trapped because they were rescuing members of the public who had chosen not to leave.
‘’Night turned to day because of the orange glow of the clouds,’’ he said. ‘’The firefighters held their ground. They saved homes too numerous to list in West Kelowna Estates.
‘’I know people are desperate to know about their homes. We’re also going to do our best to get people back to their homes, but that’s not going to happen quickly. Neither of those things.
‘’The firefight going on right now is as significant today as it was last night,’’ Brolund said. So we need to put our focus there. We need to stop this fire before it continues any further.’’