Ridership on Kelowna-area transit buses is about two-thirds of 2019 levels, city council will hear Monday.
Passengers are climbing aboard in greater numbers than during the spring of 2020, when ridership was only at 30% of normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Ridership on the Kelowna Regional Transit system has been recovering throughout 2021 as the community opens up and gets moving again," reads part of a staff report to council.
And the return to on-campus learning at UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College is expected to give another big bump to passenger counts, city staff say. Overall service hours in September will be greater than was the case in the fall of 2019.
Effective Sept. 1, children 12 and under will not have to pay bus fares, part of a province-wide initiative by the provincial government to support families and "create a culture of transit ridership", the report states.
Kelowna's bus system will receive an extra $94,000 from the province to compensate for the loss of revenue.
This fall, service will be improved on Route 8 University and Route 10 North Rutland, and Saturday service will be launched on Route 4 Pandosy Express.