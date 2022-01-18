Kelowna’s renewed links to the world are spreading and shrinking at the same time as the Omicron variant continues to create turbulence in the aviation industry.
Alaska Airlines has announced it will double its daily connections between Kelowna and Seattle from one to two flights effective March 26.
The extra capacity reflects one aspect of the travel industry’s cautious emergence from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, airport manager Sam Samaddar said.
“It’s great news, because the additional flight is a head-start flight, leaving Kelowna at six on the morning. That’ll make for easier connections from Seattle to anywhere else in the States,” Samaddar said.
“We know there’s been incredible demand because the current flight has been having about an 85, 90% load factor,” he said.
But of more immediate concern is the increasing number of flights being cancelled in the short-term by both WestJet and Air Canada across the country.
WestJet said Tuesday it will cancel 20% of its February flights, less than three weeks after announcing flight reductions of about 15% for January. Air Canada cancelled 11% of its flights in February and 15% of its flights in March, according to figures from airline data company Cirium.
WestJet said the cancellations were due to “government barriers” amid the Omicron variant, which has also affected staffing levels.
“We continue to advocate for the elimination of cumbersome travel rules that are unnecessarily impacting Canadians and prolonging the recovery of the travel and tourism sector,” WestJet chief executive Harry Taylor said in a release.
The Public Health Agency of Canada advised against non-essential trips abroad in mid-December. A requirement that international travellers quarantine until on-arrival molecular tests come back negative has further dissuaded visitors, WestJet and Air Canada said in a statement along with Toronto’s Pearson airport on Monday.
At YLW, where the airports’s call letters are used in a marketing campaign called ‘Your Link to the World’, some reduction in planned flights from Kelowna to other Canadian cities will occur next month, Samaddar said.
For example, there are about 53,000 seats on planes flying between Kelowna and Vancouver in January. That number will drop to about 50,000 next month, Samaddar said. Capacity on Kelowna-Edmonton flights is also dropping slightly, but it’s actually projected to increase on Kelowna-Calgary flights, he said.
“We have seen seat reductions, there’s no doubt about that. But some other markets will see their seat capacities going down much more than ours will in February,” Samaddar said.
In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, 2.1 million passengers used Kelowna’s airport. That fell to 737,000 passengers in 2020, and passenger counts were 829,000 in 2021.
Projections for 2022, based on current and forecast demand, are 1.6 million passengers.