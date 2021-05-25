Gamblers shouldn't count on any door-crasher deals, special promotions, or even much of a festive atmosphere if casinos are allowed to re-open on Canada Day after a 15-month shutdown.
So says Stan Walt, the long-time operator of Chances Kelowna on Springfield Road.
Asked Tuesday if he had given any thought to special events to mark the potential re-opening, Walt dismissed the idea
"The opposite is much more likely," he said. "We're going to be re-opening our doors in a cautious, methodical way, following whatever guidance we're given by WorkSafeBC and the public health officers.
"The idea of just throwing open the doors and saying, 'Get at it, everyone!', I don't think that would fly," Walt said. "And that's not what we'd want to do, anyway. Once we get the okay to open, we want to stay open, and that means taking things in a slow, safe way."
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has set a tentative target of July 1 for a re-opening of casinos. She cautioned that was dependent on new cases of COVID-19 continuing to fall and steadily rising rates of vaccination.
Still, the setting of a projected re-opening date was welcome news for an entertainment industry that has been shuttered continuously since mid-March last year. While some businesses and activities were permitted to resume when case numbers fell last fall, before being closed again or shut down with the onset of the third wave of infections, casinos have never been given permission to re-open.
"It would be last on my list to consider for a re-opening at this point," Henry said on April 30, 2020.
More than a year later, casinos - and nightclubs - are indeed the last businesses set for a re-opening.
Significant changes have been made inside Chances' two-storey, 40,000 sq.-ft. building during the closure. All the bingo facilities have been removed, at least temporarily, because the game requires players sitting close to one another; the 310 slot machines have been moved at least two metres apart; high-efficiency air exchangers on the roof, dormant since indoor smoking was banned years ago, have been re-activated.
There are 19 casinos and 20 bingo halls or other types of community gaming centres in B.C. Total government revenues from all types of gambling is more than $1.25 billion annually.
Within the next two weeks, Walt expects to get specific guidance from WorkSafeBC and public health officers on the rules and protocols that will be in place should the July 1 re-opening occur as planned. Still unknown, for example, are what the allowable operating hours will be, though an immediate return to the previous 9 a.m.-1 a.m. schedule seems unlikely.
In the meantime, he's going to start contacting the approximately 170 people who used to work at Chances before last year's shutdown.
"I'm going to be finding out who still lives in B.C. and who doesn't," he said. "Depending on what I hear, we're probably going to have to hire some new people."