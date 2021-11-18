Tree of Hope

The midsection of the 120-foot 'Tree of Hope' is shown beyond the Highway 97 pedestrian overpass in this file photo from 2016. The giant illuminated tree will be switched on next Thursday. The event will be live-streamed for the second year in a row because of the pandemic.

 Daily Courier file photo

The annual lighting of Kelowna's 'Tree of Hope' will again be a live-streamed affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree at the Landmark Centre will be illuminated on the evening of Nov. 25.

The event will be live-streamed beginning at 5:15 p.m. at treeofhopekelowna.ca

Proceeds from this year's fundraising drive will go toward two agencies that help women at risk, Now Canada and Karis Support Society.

"Together, these local non-profits help women transition from a life of addiction, abuse, exploitation and mental health challenges to a life in recovery and independence," states a release from the Stober Foundation.

The 'Tree of Hope' was first lit during the 1997 Christmas season after developer and builder Al Stober came up with the idea of giving a festive touch to a 160-foot crane that wasn't in operation during the holidays.

"What if we could dangle a giant Christmas tree from the lifting hook of the crane?" Stober asked his sons, Ken and Mark, during a dinner at a restaurant.

"By early December that  year, the tree was finished, casting its glorious radiance across the city - a glowing reminder of the spirit of the Christmas season," the treeofhopekelowna.ca website states.