The annual lighting of Kelowna's 'Tree of Hope' will again be a live-streamed affair owing to the ongoing pandemic.
Lights in the shape of a giant Christmas tree at the Landmark Centre will be illuminated on the evening of Nov. 25.
The event will be live-streamed beginning at 5:15 p.m. at treeofhopekelowna.ca
Proceeds from this year's fundraising drive will go toward two agencies that help women at risk, Now Canada and Karis Support Society.
"Together, these local non-profits help women transition from a life of addiction, abuse, exploitation and mental health challenges to a life in recovery and independence," states a release from the Stober Foundation.
The 'Tree of Hope' was first lit during the 1997 Christmas season after developer and builder Al Stober came up with the idea of giving a festive touch to a 160-foot crane that wasn't in operation during the holidays.
"What if we could dangle a giant Christmas tree from the lifting hook of the crane?" Stober asked his sons, Ken and Mark, during a dinner at a restaurant.
"By early December that year, the tree was finished, casting its glorious radiance across the city - a glowing reminder of the spirit of the Christmas season," the treeofhopekelowna.ca website states.