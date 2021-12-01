A new dollar-for-dollrar fundraising campaign is aimed at ensuring Opera Kelowna’s full shows resume in 2022.
From today through next March, every donation will be matched by a contribution from generous local community leaders.
For the month of December, three Opera Kelowna board members - Maria Correia, Gayle Lunn, and Allan Neilson - will match donations up to $5,000.
“We thought it especially appropriate that (we) take the lead as our monthly community community champions to launch this first month of our matching campaign,” states the Opera Kelowna website.
Between now and the end of March, Opera Kelowna hopes to raise a total of $40,000.
Like other arts and culture groups, Opera Kelowna’s performance schedule and finances have been greatly impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Most of its normal fundraising activities have been derailed for nearly two years. Some performances have been held, including Sidewalk Serenades for seniors living in care.
“Optimism abounds that the opera can continue expanding these community activities and also bring back full-scale productions in 2022,” the group says on its website.
To donate, see OperaKelowna.com