Evacuation orders for Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates neighbourhoods along North Westside Road have been rescinded and downgraded to evacuation alerts.
An evacuation order remains in place for 18 properties on Bouleau Lake Road.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents returning home must enter from the south along Westside Road as the north end of the road remains closed until further notice.
Residents should bring bottled water.
The Killiney Beach water system has been damaged by the White Rock Lake fire, the Central Okanagan Regional District said Thursday afternoon as it issued a do not consume order. The system serves residents of 280 properties.
"This water should not be used for drinking, making beverages, brushing teeth, or food preparation," the regional district release states.