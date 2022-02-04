The eight-storey, 91-suite project would be twice as tall as the current height limit allows for the 100 block of Rutland Road North.
But municipal planners will recommend to city councillors on Monday that they forward the proposal to a public hearing, saying it fits with the city’s aim of increasing the number of people who live in central Rutland.
The project would also improve the look of the neighbourhood, planners suggest.
“Redevelopment of this retail street is a long-term goal which is more readily achieved by allowing increased height and density at key locations,” city planner Lydia Korolchuk writes in a report to council.
“As further redevelopment occurs, more pedestrian and cycling infrastructure will be provided as upgrades to Rutland Road,” she says.
In the application to the city, the developers said some future residents of the eight-storey building, dubbed ‘Central’, would have a view of Okanagan Lake, five kilometres to the west.
“Central by its name is a nod to its prime location within the Rutland town centre and with its creation of new residential units and commercial spaces, the newest vibrant urban node in the city,” developer Frank Lonardelli of Calgary-ased Arlington Group writes in the application.