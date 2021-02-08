Vandals managed to evade security personnel and completely destroyed two Vernon Winter Carnival ice sculptures while damaging another in Polson Park.
In a Facebook statement, Executive Director Vicki Proulx said, "We were heartbroken to discover two of the ice sculptures were vandalized last night in Polson Park, despite having security on site. We are making repairs and we will carry on – thank you for the support of the community and our amazing board continues to work tirelessly to keep the Carnival Spirit alive."
The drive-through event has been popular, and a steady stream of vehicles has toured the sculptures in the past three days. With the cooler weather this week, worries that the carvings might melt have faded.