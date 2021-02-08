A rising number of teenage girls are being suspended from Central Okanagan schools for vaping, trustees will hear Wednesday.
Seventeen percent of all suspensions for girls and teens in the 2019-2020 school year were for smoking, a category that includes vaping, district records show.
That was the third most common reason for suspensions, after bad behaviour (22%) and truancy (21%).
"The change that is evident in the data for 2019-2020 is the increased number of female students suspended for smoking," reads a report to trustees.
"The increase in vaping amongst school-aged students is a concern for school districts in many areas across the country and is being monitored and addressed both provincially and federally through health authorities," the report states.
The four most common reasons boys and male teens were suspended were bad behaviour (38%), fighting (17%), drug use (11%), and smoking (10%).
Records show "a notable decrease" in the total number of definite suspensions, those given for a specified number of days, to 945 in the last full school year from 1,161 in the 2018-2019.
However, as the report notes, classes were suspended for all of April and May in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and re-opened only on a limited basis in June.
Males accounted for three-quarters of all suspensions in the 2019-2020 school year.
Over time, there's been a decline in the number of students suspended from Kelowna-area schools. In 2003/2004, nine percent of students were suspended; that has fallen to just over four per cent.
Reasons for the decline include such things as the "effectiveness of school-based mental health clinicians", drug and alcohol intervention programs, and better counselling and emotional support programs, the report states.
The most suspensions last year were handed out at KLO Middle School (106), Kelowna Secondary School (103), Mount Boucherie Secondary (99), and Rutland Senior Secondary and Dr. Knox Middle School (both 84).
Glenrosa Middle School, which during the 2018-2019 school year had more than twice as many student suspensions as another school (217), saw its number of suspensions drop last year to 78.