Proposals for $3.3 million worth of cost-cutting measures in Kelowna-area schools have been given preliminary approval by trustees.
The plan includes trimming the number of administrators and janitors and clawing back unspent and unallocated funds from individual schools.
The cost-cutting is necessary, trustees say, because per-pupil funding from the provincial government for the next school year so far does not include any increase to cover inflationary pressures.
Past practice has been for the grant to include an inflationary adjustment, board chair Moyra Baxter says, but she acknowledged the government is likely facing extraordinary budget pressures on several fronts this year.
“We live in strange times,” Baxter said Thursday in an interview. “I would imagine this is not a good time to be trying to balance a budget provincially with all the unexpected expenses that this province has had the last couple of years, including fires, floods, and the pandemic.”
Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside was asked in the legislature by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick on Wednesday why school districts have not been provided with an increase to the per-pupil grant to cover inflation, which is currently running at almost six per cent, the highest in 30 years.
“I think as we all know, the current inflationary environment is very volatile, fairly recent. We are working with districts to monitor the impact of the current situation on school districts,” Whiteside said in response to Letnick's question.
She also noted that the vast majority of funds provided to school districts goes toward salaries and benefits for teachers and other staff.
“And of course, as folks know, we don’t have signed collective agreements yet that would tell us what our compensation needs to be at. So we’ll see those adjustments made in the budget down the road, when we have signed agreements,” Whiteside said.
The current contract between the government and teachers expires at the end of June. Negotiations started on March 15 and currently involve three meetings a week, the B.C. Public School Employers Association, which represents the government, says on its website.
A committee made up of three trustees approved the cost-cutting and revenue-generating plan on Wednesday. The full seven-member board is expected to formalize approval next week.