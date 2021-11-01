An average of 450 new cases of COVID-19 were reported each day between Friday and Monday in B.C.
That's down from a recent daily average of about 600 new cases.
The vaccination rate among everyone who's eligible aged 12 and older rose to 90%, the province reported in its pandemic update. The figure refers to those who've had at least one of the two necessary shots.
The full vaccination rate is 85.3%, the government said.
Despite the rising vaccination numbers, six new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at care facilities, including Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna, where six residents and three staff have tested positive for the disease.
There are six other ongoing outbreaks at care homes in the Interior Health region, including the months-long outbreak at Cottonwoods on Ethel Street, where 17 residents have died of the disease.
Since Friday, 25 more British Columbians have died of COVID-19, for a total of 2,181 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
More than one-third of the 4,018 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past week developed among people who are fully vaccinated. They also account for more than one-quarter of the 468 people who've been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are more susceptible to the disease than others, even if they are fully vaccinated, because of weakened immune systems.