Crime, drug use, and housing affordability have gotten worse during the pandemic because the NDP government has had too much of a free ride politically, Opposition BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon says.
But the consequences of the government’s failures of leadership and accountability are coming into view as the pandemic ebbs, Falcon said Monday in Kelowna.
“For almost two-and-half years in British Columbia, the government has effectively had limited to no opposition,” Falcon said.
“Now, it’s kind of like the tide has gone out, and you look around and say, ‘Where did all this garbage on the beach come from?’” Falcon said during a speech to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.
“As Covid recedes, people are realizing, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s all these issues out there now’,” Falcon said. “Our job as Opposition is to not only point out what all these challenges are, and believe me they are real and they are serious, but also we have an obligation to say what are we going to do differently.”
Before the next provincial election, scheduled for 2024, the Liberals will unveil policies that are “big and bold and inspirational and visionary” on several key issues, Falcon said.
On runaway housing prices that have left B.C. with the highest prices in North America, Falcon said the NDP has ignored the importance of creating more supply and focused instead on creating a “blizzard of new taxes” on “evil developers”.
A Liberal government would require municipalities to do more to streamline housing approvals, free up more land for housing, and be much more mindful of the impact new regulations and taxes have on housing prices.
“We need a lot more of everything in our housing supply. We need more condos, we need more market rentals, more affordable rental, we need more townhomes, you name it, we need to flood the zone,” Falcon said.
“And when we flood the zone, we will start to break back of the huge housing affordability challenge we have in this province,” he said.
In 2017, the NDP said it would build 114,000 units of affordable housing. Six years later, the government has built 5,000 units, Falcon said, six per cent of its stated goal.
The shortfall, he said, was inevitable given government’s historic failure to build housing rather than offer “sticks and carrots” to the private sector and trust its ingenuity and flexibility to create more units.
On crime, Falcon acknowledged the role of mental health and addiction issues in contributing to a significant spike in offences. But said the NDP had neglected the importance of law enforcement and holding people, particularly prolific offenders, sufficiently responsible for their criminal misdeeds.
“How does it make any sense to just catch and release these folks and put them back into the community to create all of the chaos associated with a small group of people?” Falcon said.
He scoffed at Solicitor General David Eby’s recent announcement that two people have been hired as consultants to study the problem of prolific offenders and make recommendations to the government this fall.
“Let me tell you something, from a private sector point of view. If somebody came to me with a problem that was festering for that long, and had been in that position from day one, and said, ‘My solution is I want to study it for four more months’, I’d fire that person on the spot,” Falcon said, drawing applause from chamber members.
Chronic offenders with severe drug and mental health issues should be directed into compulsory treatment programs, Falcon said.
“Compassionately remove them from the streets, but they’ve got to go into that mandatory care so they can be properly looked after so they’re not a danger to others and themselves,” he said.
On health care, one in five British Columbians do not have a family doctor and wait times at walk-in clinics are the highest in Canada, Falcon said.
While the NDP has created a network of new urgent and primary care centres around B.C. to alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms, the reality is many of the centres are chronically short-staffed and offer little service, Falcon said.
“This is just basic managerial incompetence,” he said. “The problem is, there’s no accountability in this government for results . . . That’s why we’re getting the terrible results that we’re seeing.”