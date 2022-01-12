The sky river that swept over B.C. in November washed away much of the early-season snowpack, provincial officials say.
As a result, and despite some recent heavy snowfall, snow depths are at or near normal in many areas of B.C.
The Okanagan snowpack as of Jan. 1 was 84% of normal, the lowest in the province, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.
"A very strong and relatively warm atmospheric river in mid-November resulted in a rain-on-snow flood event that reduced snowpack at many south coastal locations and lower elevation snow stations in the South Interior," the centre said in its monthly update.
Near-normal snowpacks currently exist in the Similkameen, South Thompson, and Boundary regions. But because of heavy snow in the northern part of B.C. and other areas, the overall provincial average for the snowpack, based on measurements at 137 stations, is 115% of normal.
That indicates a slightly elevated risk of flooding in the spring, the River Forecast Centre says, but it notes that conditions can still change significantly in the next few months.
In Kelowna, January usually sees 27 cm of snow fall on the city, with amounts dropping to 11 cm in February and five centimetres in March.