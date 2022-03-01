Expectations are that a mass, in-person event will take place again in September after two successive years of virtual runs owing to the pandemic.
Kelowna physician Michael Humer, head of surgery at KGH, is joining Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick as a co-chair for this year’s Terry Fox Run.
“I’ve seen significant improvements in the treatments delivered to oncology patients, however, cancer still takes too many lives and we must continue to support Terry and his legacy,” Humer said in a Tuesday release.
Those interested in helping organize the local Terry Fox run can send an email to nletnick@gmail.com