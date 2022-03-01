Volunteers are being sought to help with this year’s Terry Fox Run in Kelowna.

Expectations are that a mass, in-person event will take place again in September after two successive years of virtual runs owing to the pandemic.

Kelowna physician Michael Humer, head of surgery at KGH, is joining Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick as a co-chair for this year’s Terry Fox Run.

“I’ve seen significant improvements in the treatments delivered to oncology patients, however, cancer still takes too many lives and we must continue to support Terry and his legacy,” Humer said in a Tuesday release.

This year’s run, on Sept. 18, will start at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna. It had been held at the Mission Park sports fields for many years.
Some past runs had raised close to $100,000 but the switch to individuals and small groups participating on their own in 2020 and 2021 hampered fundraising efforts. About $25,000 was raised locally last year.

Those interested in helping organize the local Terry Fox run can send an email to nletnick@gmail.com