Mechanics and road supervisors who work for Kelowna’s transit system are now part of a union.
Ballots were cast in a certification vote several months ago. But First Transit, the private company contracted to operate Kelowna Regional Transit, contested the vote, arguing the employees were managers and thus ineligible to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722.
During the resulting legal dispute, the ballot box was sealed with the votes not being counted.
This week, the union says the company dropped its objections to the certification vote. The ballot box was opened, and the results showed a majority wanted to join the union.
“We are thrilled with this outcome. The supervisors are tired of being pushed around, underpaid and offered false promises — and they clearly want to be members of the union,” ATU spokesperson Darrah Teitel said in a Thursday release.
“But moreover, this will promote conditions for solidarity and unity for the future of a powerful bargaining unit,” Teitel said.