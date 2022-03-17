Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran collected tens of thousands dollars in political contributions long before he publicly declared his intention to run for re-election in 2018.
But with the next election set for this fall, Basran has yet to do any fundraising for a possible run at a third term in office.
“I have not raised any money to date,” Basran said Thursday in an email. He also says he hasn’t decided if he is going to run for re-election.
It’s not unusual for civic politicians to keep their intentions close to their vest until elections draw closer, former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray says.
One reason is to keep potential rivals guessing, and to limit the amount of time they would have to organize their own campaigns and do their own fundraising, says Gray, a four-term Kelowna mayor.
“As the incumbent, whose name is always out there as the mayor, time is only on Colin’s side,” Gray said in an interview. “I would think, for him, he’s probably smart not to declare one way or the other at this point.
And with not having raised any money at all so far toward a possible re-election bid this fall, Basran appears to have disadvantaged himself financially, at least in comparison to where he was at this point before the last civic vote.
Basran, a former TV journalist and realtor, announced his intention to run for re-election as mayor at an event he hosted on the rooftop of the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna in May 2018.
But it emerged later through legally required filings with Elections BC that Basran had been soliciting political donations as early as 2016.
More than $30,000 of the donations, made in 2016 and 2017, were not initially reported to Elections BC because of what Basran later said was an administrative error on the part of his campaign team.
“It was an oversight on our part,” Basran said in May 2021 when The Daily Courier first reported on the donations not being reported as required. “I’m not trying to hide anything. We thought we didn’t need to make that declaration, but we do. So we’re going to be doing that ASAP.”
Basran did file an amended campaign financing report with Elections B.C. as required within the specified 30 day period after being made aware of his need to do so. He was not fined or otherwise sanctioned.
The mayoral campaign expense limit in Kelowna, as determined by Elections BC using a population-based formula, was set at $76,781 for the 2018 election. Basran raised just $200 less than that during 2018.
He said after the election his campaign team returned some money to donors because they knew they were near the specified limit.
The limit for this October’s civic campaign has not yet been set, said Andrew Watson, spokesperson for Elections BC. “I expect they will be available in early May,” Watson said Thursday in an email.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom announced earlier this week he will run for a second term. Lake Country Mayor James Baker said in January he was retiring from local politics and would not run again.